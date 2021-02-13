IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $531.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.