Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Truist

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.16.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,192,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 184,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

