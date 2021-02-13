CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $175.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $155.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $157.94.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CDW by 76.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in CDW by 47.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

