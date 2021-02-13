Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.
CBIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.
NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.
Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.
Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.