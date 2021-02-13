Oppenheimer Comments on Perion Network Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Perion Network in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of PERI opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $618.87 million, a PE ratio of 85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.