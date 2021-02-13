HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Critical Review

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HSBC and Axos Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 5 10 3 0 1.89 Axos Financial 0 1 4 1 3.00

HSBC presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.08%. Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $40.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.30%. Given HSBC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HSBC is more favorable than Axos Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HSBC and Axos Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $56.10 billion 2.02 $6.06 billion $3.90 7.13 Axos Financial $725.83 million 3.66 $183.44 million $3.10 14.52

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Axos Financial. HSBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axos Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC -4.18% 2.95% 0.20% Axos Financial 26.29% 16.89% 1.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axos Financial beats HSBC on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services, as well as commercial cards, and international trade and receivables finance services; and foreign exchange products, and capital raising and advisory services to small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of financing, advisory, and transaction services, including credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services, as well as principal investment activities to government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. The Global Private Banking segment provides a range of services to high net worth individuals and families with complex and international needs. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans. In addition, Axos Financial, Inc. offers commercial lending, specialty finance factoring, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as fixed rate term unsecured loans to individual borrowers. Further, it provides prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. Additionally, the company offers concierge banking services, bankruptcy and non-bankruptcy trustee and fiduciary services, mobile deposit services, peer to peer payment services, interbank transfer services, digital wallets, securities clearing services, and digital investment advisory services, as well as introduces broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.