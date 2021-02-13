Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $2.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of ACHC opened at $53.13 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

