TFI International Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $3.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.77. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFII. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.87.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $81.46.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,928.9% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.