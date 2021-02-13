Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Micro Focus International plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Micro Focus International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Micro Focus International’s FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.52.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 62,911 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Micro Focus International by 302.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 60,596 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Micro Focus International by 115.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 150,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 80,485 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

