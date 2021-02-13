Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $318.35

Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $318.35 and traded as high as $399.00. Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) shares last traded at $394.00, with a volume of 29,302 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 382.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 318.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The company has a market cap of £335.34 million and a P/E ratio of -35.18.

About Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors. It distributes its products through four national distribution hubs, 19 regional distribution centres, and a supporting network of smaller warehouse premises.

