The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Short Interest Up 158.9% in January

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,958,100 shares, a growth of 158.9% from the January 14th total of 1,142,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLNCF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on The Valens from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Desjardins dropped their target price on The Valens from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered The Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Valens from $3.25 to $3.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

VLNCF stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The Valens has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

