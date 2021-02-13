Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 208.6% from the January 14th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on URCCF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Uranium Royalty from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Uranium Royalty in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS URCCF opened at $1.98 on Friday. Uranium Royalty has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.02.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

