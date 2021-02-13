Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.89

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $6.78. Urban One shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 502,494 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Alfred C. Liggins acquired 249,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $301,944.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693,156 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eric Semler bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $830,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 741,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,369 in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UONE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urban One by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

