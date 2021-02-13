MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.97

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.97 and traded as low as $20.09. MacroGenics shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 620,786 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 164.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 47.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,181,000 after acquiring an additional 740,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after acquiring an additional 323,240 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,305,000 after acquiring an additional 122,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 24.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 581,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 113,421 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

