Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.15 Million

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will post sales of $359.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $302.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of HLI opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.