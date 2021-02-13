Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will post sales of $359.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $302.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of HLI opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

