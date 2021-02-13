UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the January 14th total of 280,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 530.3 days.

OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $105.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average is $112.42. UCB has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $131.00.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

