The Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Raised to $25.50 at Citigroup

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.21.
NYSE:WU opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32.
In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 212,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
