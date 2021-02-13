The Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Raised to $25.50 at Citigroup

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.21.

NYSE:WU opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 212,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

