Red Eléctrica Corporación’s (RDEIY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RDEIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Eléctrica Corporación currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $10.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.