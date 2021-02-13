Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.