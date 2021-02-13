Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.20 million, a P/E ratio of -41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.