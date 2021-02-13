Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.95.

Shares of VRNS opened at $214.50 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems shares are scheduled to split on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $246,373.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,769.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 401.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 32,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 507,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 172.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

