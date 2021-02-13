FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carrier Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of CARR opened at $37.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 178,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

