Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $74.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an inline rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,923 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 885,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 27,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,073,000 after purchasing an additional 631,709 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

