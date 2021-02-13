Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

DCPH opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,668.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.