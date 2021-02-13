RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) & Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Head to Head Contrast

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RPT Realty and Great Ajax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $234.09 million 3.66 $91.51 million $1.08 9.81 Great Ajax $64.92 million 3.83 $34.71 million $1.51 7.15

RPT Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for RPT Realty and Great Ajax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 2 3 0 2.60 Great Ajax 0 1 2 0 2.67

RPT Realty currently has a consensus price target of $9.60, suggesting a potential downside of 9.35%. Great Ajax has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.80%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 33.76% 9.40% 3.39% Great Ajax 40.91% 6.10% 1.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of RPT Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Great Ajax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it provides loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

