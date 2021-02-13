Comparing Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Blue Sphere alerts:

74.3% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blue Sphere and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64%

Volatility and Risk

Blue Sphere has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Sphere and Magnite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnite $156.41 million 45.39 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -166.76

Blue Sphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnite.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Sphere and Magnite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnite 0 2 4 0 2.67

Magnite has a consensus price target of $35.17, indicating a potential downside of 43.00%. Given Magnite’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Summary

Magnite beats Blue Sphere on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.