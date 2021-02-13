Wedbush Weighs in on Walker & Dunlop, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $100.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $105.78.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,236,504.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

