Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.88 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post $32.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.58 billion to $33.06 billion. Anthem posted sales of $29.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $134.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.77 billion to $135.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $145.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $144.10 billion to $146.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

NYSE ANTM opened at $290.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

