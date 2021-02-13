Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.51 Per Share

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Macquarie Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $5.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macquarie Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Shares of MQBKY stock opened at $112.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.87. Macquarie Group has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $113.48.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.

