FY2021 EPS Estimates for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Boosted by Analyst

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of FirstService in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.19. William Blair also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

FirstService stock opened at $149.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.79 and its 200-day moving average is $131.93. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $156.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in FirstService by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,027,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,245,000 after purchasing an additional 121,265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FirstService by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,579,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,135,000 after purchasing an additional 514,942 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,910 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FirstService by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,698 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

