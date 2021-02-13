SVB Leerink Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sio Gene Therapies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

SIOX stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $156.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the period. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

