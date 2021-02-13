$4.18 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to post $4.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 million to $7.19 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 million to $7.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $119.25 million, with estimates ranging from $12.75 million to $188.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on YMAB. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 405,686 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after purchasing an additional 321,788 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 40.5% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 396,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
YMAB opened at $47.73 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.36.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.
