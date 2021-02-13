Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Voestalpine AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Voestalpine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24).

Several other brokerages have also commented on VLPNY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

