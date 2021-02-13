UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF)

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:VOYJF opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. Valmet Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.05.

About Valmet Oyj

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

