DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) PT Raised to $79.00 at Lake Street Capital

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $52.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of DMTK opened at $76.24 on Thursday. DermTech has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $77.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. Equities research analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,817.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DermTech by 28.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in DermTech during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

