Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CRTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

CRTO opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 136.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

