Avingtrans plc (AVG.L) (LON:AVG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $269.70

Avingtrans plc (AVG.L) (LON:AVG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $269.70 and traded as high as $305.99. Avingtrans plc (AVG.L) shares last traded at $301.00, with a volume of 2,032 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. The company has a market capitalization of £96.13 million and a P/E ratio of 70.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 283.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 269.70.

About Avingtrans plc (AVG.L) (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

