Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.91

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.91 and traded as high as $49.00. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) shares last traded at $47.26, with a volume of 665,507 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,524.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.91.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.00 million. Analysts expect that Boralex Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

