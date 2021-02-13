UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $757.38

UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $757.38 and traded as high as $816.00. UDG Healthcare shares last traded at $812.50, with a volume of 248,071 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 795.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 757.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from UDG Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. UDG Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.33%.

In other news, insider Brendan McAtamney sold 92,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($10.99), for a total value of £774,064.81 ($1,011,320.63).

UDG Healthcare Company Profile (LON:UDG)

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

