HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.23

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.23 and traded as high as $58.22. HCI Group shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 33,087 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in HCI Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 32,195 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HCI Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in HCI Group by 639.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.