Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.85. Mason Graphite shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 369,093 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37.

Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mason Graphite Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac GuÃ©ret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

