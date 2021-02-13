ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Update

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the January 14th total of 172,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ZK International Group stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.30% of ZK International Group worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.