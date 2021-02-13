Short Interest in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Declines By 60.0%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VTRU opened at $16.05 on Friday. Vitru has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.13.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vitru will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTRU. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,173,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vitru during the third quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vitru during the third quarter worth approximately $974,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Vitru in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,079,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTRU. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vitru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

