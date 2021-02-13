Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the January 14th total of 975,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ WISA opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.97. Summit Wireless Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

WISA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

