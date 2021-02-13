The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Get The Andersons alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Andersons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.60.

The Andersons stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The Andersons has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $27.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.79 million, a PE ratio of -383.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Andersons by 1.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Andersons (ANDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.