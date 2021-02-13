ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.60.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.10. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,265,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $118,390,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,331,000 after acquiring an additional 543,735 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,740,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

