Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATRO. CJS Securities raised Astronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist upgraded Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

ATRO stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. Astronics has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $484.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Astronics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 98,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Astronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

