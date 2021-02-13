Nuance Communications, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Nuance Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the software maker will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NUAN. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Nuance Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,712. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

