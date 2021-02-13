Oppenheimer Weighs in on General Finance Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for General Finance in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

GFN opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $339.16 million, a P/E ratio of 187.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. General Finance has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of General Finance by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in General Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in General Finance by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Finance by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

In other General Finance news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $83,024.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,550.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,414 shares of company stock valued at $744,787 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

