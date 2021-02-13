Northcoast Research Weighs in on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BECN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,192,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 184,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.